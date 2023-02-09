Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 9, 2023 – Chelsea are reportedly in talks with LAFC to offload Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the MLS club.

This comes after he was omitted from Graham Potter’s squad for the Champions League knockout stages last week.

MLS outfit LAFC are among the sides to have shown interest in Aubameyang since and productive talks have taken place between the two clubs. Aubameyang has 18 months left on his Chelsea contract, having signed an initial two-year deal when he joined from Barcelona last summer.

FIFA rules would prevent Aubameyang from playing for a third club that plays in a division with a calendar that runs alongside most of the European leagues. However, with the new MLS campaign starting later this month LAFC, would be free to sign Aubameyang. Clubs in Asia are also weighing up moves.LAFC are thought to be considering numerous options to try and make a deal for Aubameyang work including a loan. That would leave the option of a summer move to one of the European sides still a possibility for Aubameyang.