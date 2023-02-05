Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Sunday, February 5, 2023 – Roc Nation founder, Jay-Z and his wife Beyonce hosted their colleagues across the black community at the annual Roc Nation pre-Grammy brunch.

The star-studded event went down at a private residence in Bel Air on Saturday, February 4.

Some of the A-listers in attendance included Lil’ Kim, DJ Khaled, Lil Uzi Vert, Tyler the Creator, Benny The Butcher, Victor Cruz, Tems, nitta, Winnie Harlow, Miguel, Giveon, Coco Jones, Offset, DJ Khaled, Lil’ Kim, Swizz Beats, Giggs, Tyler The Creator, 2 Chainz, Halle Bailey, Normani, Ella Mai, Chloe Bailey, Snoh Aalegra, Lil’ Baby, Kelly Rowland and many more

Check out photos below.