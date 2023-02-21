Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 21, 2023 – Controversial marriage coach, Jane Chukwu, has advised men to cheat with respect and avoid bringing other women into their matrimonial homes.

She gave the advice in a Facebook post on Monday, February 20, after one of her followers sent a photo of a female pant she found in her house

“This is what I was talking about, cheat with respect, don’t bring any woman to your matrimonial home. Men need to do better, stop this high level of carelessness and irresponsibility. Stop bringing hookup girls to your home to avoid see finish from your wife. Whoever has the pant, madam has seen it and I hope them no even use you for juju, let it just be that he hid it,” Mrs Chukwu wrote.