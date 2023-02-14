Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – At least three people were killed and several more injured in a shooting at Michigan State University, USA, with the suspect dying from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Michigan University police tweeted on Monday, February 13, that shots were fired in two locations: near an academic building called Berkey Hall and an athletic facility known as IM East.
Videos on social media show students running erratically after police sent out
an alert shortly after 8.30pm, advising students to ‘run, hide, fight’.
After searches that went on for more than four hours, MSU police announced at 12.30am on Tuesday morning that the suspected shooter had been found dead off campus.
While appealing for information from the public, the police said it was unclear what the motive for the attack may have been and work to identify the suspect was ongoing.
Earlier in the evening, police released images of the suspect, describing him as a short male wearing a mask.
Michigan governor, Gretchen Whitmer, tweeted her support for the community after the shooting.
‘Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight,’ she said, referring to the university’s athletic logo.
MSU’s flagship East Lansing campus, has 50,000 graduate and undergraduate students. University police said all classes and campus activities would be canceled for the next 48 hours.
Watch videos below
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>