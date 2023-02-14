Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – At least three people were killed and several more injured in a shooting at Michigan State University, USA, with the suspect dying from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Michigan University police tweeted on Monday, February 13, that shots were fired in two locations: near an academic building called Berkey Hall and an athletic facility known as IM East.

Videos on social media show students running erratically after police sent out

an alert shortly after 8.30pm, advising students to ‘run, hide, fight’.

After searches that went on for more than four hours, MSU police announced at 12.30am on Tuesday morning that the suspected shooter had been found dead off campus.

While appealing for information from the public, the police said it was unclear what the motive for the attack may have been and work to identify the suspect was ongoing.

Earlier in the evening, police released images of the suspect, describing him as a short male wearing a mask.

Michigan governor, Gretchen Whitmer, tweeted her support for the community after the shooting.

‘Let’s wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight,’ she said, referring to the university’s athletic logo.

MSU’s flagship East Lansing campus, has 50,000 graduate and undergraduate students. University police said all classes and campus activities would be canceled for the next 48 hours.

Watch videos below

#BREAKING | 🇺🇲 3 people died and 5 were injured in a gun attack on the campus of Michigan State University in the USA.



The assailant, whose name has not been released, committed suicide. pic.twitter.com/Bm5rSpptp5 — The Türkish Fella🇹🇷 (@Nafodog1) February 14, 2023

Police have confirmed three fatalities at Michigan State University. Five additional people were hospitalized.



Can we stop pretending wanting to see your country & children safe from guns is a political issue 🤔 I want safety for all including gun owners pic.twitter.com/4A2MoPIHYU — DripMarvel PEAK CINEMA 🎥 (@drip_marvel) February 14, 2023

Firing in Michigan State University, 3 dead 5 injured, police at the spot. #michiganstate pic.twitter.com/ygngsUQ1dl — Logical News® (@TheLogicalNews) February 14, 2023

43 year old male with no known connections to MSU. Suspect took his own life off-campus in the city of Lansing when confronted by police. Thinking of the students at Michigan State University. We need gun control now. Children can’t even go to class without the fear of being shot pic.twitter.com/1pkV33OBSY — DripMarvel PEAK CINEMA 🎥 (@drip_marvel) February 14, 2023