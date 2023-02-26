Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Sunday, February 26, 2023 – China Square Limited has temporarily closed to allow the owners to re-evaluate their business model.

This is after Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria incited Kenyatta University to take its mall back in order to block the Chinese from competing with Kenyans in business.

“I have today given an offer to Prof. Wainaina the VC Kenyatta University to buy out the lease for China Square, Unicity Mall and hand it over to the Gikomba, Nyamakima, Muthurwa and Eastleigh Traders Association,” his statement read in part.

“We welcome Chinese investors to Kenya as manufacturers, not traders,” he insisted.

The move by Moses Kuria and the subsequent closure of the store has infuriated Kenyans, who lauded the mall, arguing that it stocked different products at affordable prices.

Others argued that it had revived UniCity which Kenyatta University constructed, to help them raise more revenue.

Nonetheless, the shopping mall announced that the closure would enable them to get a new plan to serve their customers better.

“This decision has been made to allow us to re-evaluate and replan our company strategy, in order to better serve our customers and meet their needs,” China Square announced.

It also detailed plans to collaborate with local traders in their new strategy. Defending the move, the one stop shopping centre maintained that the move was key to integrating with the community.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and hope that you will understand our need to take this action,” the notice read in part.

“Our commitment to providing you with the highest level of service remains as strong as ever,” it added.

However, the one-stop shopping mall announced plans to reopen on Monday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST