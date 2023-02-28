Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 28, 2023 – Traders from Nairobi’s Dubois Street, Gikomba market, and Nyamakima market took to the streets today to protest the infiltration of Chinese retailers in the country.

The traders barricaded the roads as they marched to the office of the Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to demand protection for their businesses.

They carried placards while blowing trumpets and whistles as they walked from downtown Nairobi to the central business district.

The protesting traders blocked Harambee Avenue just in front of Gachagua’s office as they sought an audience with the police.

The protests come just a day before the date of their planned meeting with Gachagua aimed at addressing the rising number of foreign traders in the country, especially Chinese and Pakistani nationals.

According to Importers and Small Traders Association Organizing Secretary Anne Nyokabi, the meeting will address foreigners’ takeover of local markets.

Among the issues to be discussed in the meeting include the demands by the local traders to be allowed to control the wholesale and retail ends of the value chain.

The traders from various competing trade centres first took their complaints to Gachagua last week, appealing for action and threatening to stage protests.

During the first meeting, Gachagua reiterated that he will act as the guardian angel for Mt Kenya region-based business enterprises in Nairobi.

Gachagua indicated that Nyamakima traders had suffered during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime and it was time that suffering came to a stop.

However, some economic experts warn that this might defeat the global concept of liberalisation of trade and usher in pricing cartels.

The developments came in the wake of controversy elicited by the China Square store that saw the popular outlet at Unicity mall along Thika road closed indefinitely.

The Kenyan DAILY POST