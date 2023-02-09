Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, February 9, 2023 – Chaos and pandemonium erupted earlier today after Lang’ata Member of Parliament Phelix Odiwuor (Jalang’o) was blocked from attending the Azimio la Umoja Parliamentary Group (PG) in Machakos.

Jalang’o had just arrived at the venue when a group of men attempted to block him from gaining access to the hall.

A commotion ensued as his entourage attempted to force their way into the venue. This prompted Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and his Suna East counterpart Junet Mohamed to intervene.

Some men who attempted to block Jalang’o were also heard shouting at the MP to go to State House.

Jalang’o gained access to the venue after Junet’s and Babu’s intervention.

Jalang’o is accused of betraying Raila Odinga after he led a delegation of Luo MPs to meet President William Ruto at State House on Monday despite Azimio not recognizing the presidency.

The MPs further went on to declare their support for Ruto and his government, saying they will work with him for the sake of their people.

