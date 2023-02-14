Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – Celebrity chef Salt Bae has revealed plans to feed 5,000 people every day in his native Turkey after the devastating earthquake in the country.

The famous restauranteur, 39, – real name Nusret Gokce – who is from Pasali in Turkey, has arranged for a mobile kitchen to go to the disaster zone.

The combined death toll in Turkey and neighbouring Syria from last Monday’s 7.8 magnitude quake rose above 37,000 on Monday and looked set to keep increasing. The UN has warned that the death toll could spiral past 55,000.

The chef took to his Instagram to show off the food truck and wrote in a caption: ‘We started serving hot food to more people, targeting 5000 people every day!’

‘It will be the most important and meaningful service in the world for us.’

The lorry with his name on the side was packing up and heading out from a warehouse while another post showed survivors queuing up to be fed in the cold.