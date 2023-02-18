Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, February 18, 2023 – NTV has obtained exclusive CCTV surveillance footage showing the exact moment Lilian Waithera a staff at the National Hospital Insurance Fund ( NHIF) was shot along Kaunda Street in Nairobi CBD.

Waithera was walking in the company of a colleague on Monday 13 February 18, 2023, around 5.00 pm when she complained of sharp pain before collapsing.

Witnesses say Waithera held her chest before collapsing in what they initially thought was a case of a heart attack.

Her colleagues and good Samaritans called for an ambulance but she was pronounced dead before getting to the Nairobi Hospital.

The autopsy report came as a shocker as it revealed that Waithera was shot from an elevated angle.

The bullet went into the body through the collarbone and lodged in the lungs.

Detectives who have been collecting witness statements at the scene will be seeking to unravel whether it was a case of coincidence or she was a target of assassination.

The bullet head is in the hands of ballistic experts for analysis.

Watch the CCTV footage of the shocking incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.