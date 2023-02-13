Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, 13 February 2023 – CCTV footage of what is believed to be the moment popular rapper AKA was gunned down has surfaced on social media.

In the video, a man wearing a white beanie walks toward AKA and his close friend Motsoane while they were hugging.

He fires a single shot to AKA’s head and kills him on the spot.

The gunman then runs across the road and disappears.

It is unclear at this stage who killed his friend Motsoane.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that the province’s organised crime unit had taken over the investigations.

Watch the footage.

CCTV depicting the fatal shooting of Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, professionally known as AKA. The footage shows the deceased being fatally shot in the head. The incident is being investigated as a murder, with the circumstances surrounding the event being considered a cold-blooded act pic.twitter.com/YuASqDPi5W — GIDI (@Gidi_Traffic) February 12, 2023

