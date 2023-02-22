Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, 22 February 2023 – CCTV footage has revealed details of the early morning robbery attack at Sugoi Girls High School in Uasin Gishu County that left the school’s security guard dead.

In the footage, two thugs armed with crude weapons are seen entering the school block.

They were wearing white jackets, with one having a beanie hat covering his face while the other had his head uncovered.

The two men, who are believed to have murdered the security guard, disappear beyond the CCTV’s field of view where they stay for a while before reappearing and vanishing to where they had come from.

According to media reports, the robbers broke into the school compound after cutting through the perimeter fence.

A 55-inch smart TV valued at Ksh 55,000 was stolen from the staff room by the robbers.

Luckily, no student was injured.

The robbers are also said to have unsuccessfully tried to enter the nearby Kaptebeee High School the same night.

Watch the footage.

