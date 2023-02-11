Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, 11 February 2023 – A CCTV footage capturing moment South African rapper AKA was shot, has been shared online.

AKA was killed along with his close friend, Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, outside a restaurant in the coastal city of Durban on Friday night. The pair are thought to have been on their way to a nightclub for a performance as part of the rapper’s birthday celebrations when they were shot.

The motive of the killing is being investigated.

Watch a video capturing the shooting below

Here's the footage of his offing. pic.twitter.com/IjxiNMUklX — Matilda (@Bazothise) February 11, 2023