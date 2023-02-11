Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Saturday, 11 February 2023 – A CCTV footage capturing moment South African rapper AKA was shot, has been shared online.
AKA was killed along with his close friend, Tebello ‘Tibz’ Motsoane, outside a restaurant in the coastal city of Durban on Friday night. The pair are thought to have been on their way to a nightclub for a performance as part of the rapper’s birthday celebrations when they were shot.
The motive of the killing is being investigated.
Watch a video capturing the shooting below
