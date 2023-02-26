Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, 26 February 2023– Two ladies and a man have been exposed on social media for shoplifting in liquor stores.

They reportedly target busy liquor stores in Nairobi.

CCTV footage shared on social media shows the three stealing in an unidentified liquor store that was buzzing with business.

One of the ladies, who was wearing a dress, was captured picking a mzinga from the shelf before stuffing it in her undergarments.

Her colleague was also captured stuffing a stolen mzinga in her handbag.

Watch the footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.