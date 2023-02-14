Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Monday, February 13, 2023 – Religious people have been warned against praying under trees following an incident that was captured in a video that has gone viral on social media.
In the video, a Catholic priest and church members were seen running as a tree fell during a prayer session.
Watch the video below
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>