Saturday, February 18, 2023 – As detectives continue to piece together information regarding the shocking killing of NHIF staffer, Lillian Waithera, who was shot along Kaunda Street in Nairobi by an alleged trained assassin, Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka seems to have a pretty good idea of who might have committed the murder and why.

Speaking during an Azimio rally in Kisii County, Kalonzo claimed that the death of Waithera might have been a political assassination.

According to Kalonzo, Waithera could have been a whistle-blower in a fraud case involving the Fund and touching on very well-connected people in President William Ruto’s government.

“Kuna mama ambaye amepigwa risasi na sniper and this woman from information she could be a whistle blower. Huyu mama anafanya kwa National Insurance Health Fund na alikua ametoka katika ofisi zao upperhill driver akasema haezi kuwabeba atachelewa yeye na mwezake wakatembea kwa miguu kufika Kaundi sreet anapigwa risasi,” Kalonzo stated.

“Watu wa magazeti wasikimbilie kusema it was not an assassination plot, wanajuaje? Yaani mama amepigwa risasi pengine this is practice waanze kurudisha political assassinations in Kenya,” he added.

Lilian Waithera passed away on Monday night after an unknown gunman shot her in Nairobi CBD.

According to an autopsy report by the police, a bullet lodged in Waithera’s lungs led to her death.

On Thursday, NHIF dismissed the claims that Waithera might have been killed after exposing a Ksh 1 billion case involving senior people.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.