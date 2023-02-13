Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, February 13, 2023 – Big Brother reality star, Chukwuemeka Okoye, popularly known as Frodd, has some words of advice for his followers who envy others’ success.

He shared photos of himself posing in front of his new house and cars as he addressed his followers.

He wrote;

Before you begin to envy other people’s success

Ask yourself one thing

Can I carry his or her cross ‘