Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – President William Ruto may have just fallen into a big trap by deploying the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) to fight banditry in North Rift.

This was revealed by former Sports Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Zack Kinuthia, who criticized the move.

Speaking yesterday, Kinuthia warned the president against the move stating that it would lead to mass killing of innocent lives.

He further noted that the leaders who advised him to use the military in fighting bandits would later turn against him after blending with the bandits.

“Those leaders will cry foul that you have killed their children, their men, and their youth. They will turn against you because you have decided to dilly-dally with the cause and misdiagnose the problem.

“Just because you have chosen the safer path, they will ambush you in the no-retreat zone, where you won’t unchain yourself,” he warned.

According to Kinuthia, the military would succeed at an expense of a longterm detrimental effect on the Pokot and Turkana communities, noting that Ruto made a grave mistake just like the former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Revisiting the past, the ex-CAS explained how the former late presidents Jomo Kenyatta and Mwai Kibaki were given the same advisory but failed to implement it since they understood the consequences.

“Your people will die. They will be annihilated. In an operation where the Military is involved, there is no failure, whatever the cost.”

“Since you have let the military tackle what politics should have tackled, you will definitely win the battle but you’ve lost the war,” he uttered.

In addition, he explained that the leaders justified the deployment of the military using the wrong example of Sabaot Land Defence Force (SLDF) and how President Kibaki unleashed the military to end the insurgency.

