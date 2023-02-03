Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, 03 February 2023 – There was drama in a banking hall after two well-built men believed to be customers engaged in a fierce physical confrontation.

Although it is not clear what led to the scuffle, a video shared on social media showed the two men exchanging kicks and blows as other customers watched.

They attacked each other with metallic rope barriers before they were separated.

The amateur video which was filmed in Nigeria has sparked reactions among Netizens.

“Everybody is angry in Nigeria right now. Stay safe out there,’’ a social media user commented, noting that most people in the West African country are depressed.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.