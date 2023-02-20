Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 20, 2023 – Burna Boy, Rema and Tems will become the first Afro beats artistes to perform at the NBA All stars game.

The NBA took to Instagram to announce its line-up of All-Star performers which also includes Post Malone, American singer-songwriter Jewel and Canadian singer-songwriter Jully Black taking who will sing their respective countries’ national anthems.

Ahead of the game on Sunday (February 19), Post Malone is set to perform a medley of his hits as LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo take part in the first ever arena-hosted All-Star draft.

For the first time in the history of the league-wide matchup, the two captains will select their team on air during a televised 30-minute pregame show, NBC Sports reports.

The halftime show will then be dedicated to Afrobeats, with Burna Boy and Tems joined by Rema.

Earlier this month, Tems picked up her first Grammy Award, winning Best Melodic Rap Performance alongside Drake and Future for their single, “Wait For U.” While Burna boy’s single “Last Last” spent an impressive 19 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. The song also helped him nab a 2023 Grammy nomination as well as three 2022 Soul Train Awards noms, including Song of the Year and the Songwriter award.