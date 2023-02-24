Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, February 24, 2023 – Bukayo Saka is reportedly closing in on securing a new Arsenal contract worth a minimum of £10million-a-year.

According to Sportsmail, significant progress towards an agreement has been made in recent weeks.

Sources have indicated that Saka has made clear during recent discussions that he wants to stay at the Emirates Stadium with important steps towards a positive conclusion now taken.

The principles of an agreement are believed to be in place, with all parties now working on resolving smaller details of the contract.

It’s expected that Saka will put pen to paper on a new contract to end the uncertainty over this long-term future.

It is understood the new long-term deal will be worth in excess of £200,000-a-week. Inclusive of bonuses, the deal would likely make him the club’s best paid player.