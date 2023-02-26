Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, February 25, 2023 – Britney Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari have gotten a warning from Animal Control, after one of their dogs got out and bit an elderly man.

Britney’s Doberman named Porsha got out from her Thousand Oaks property on Thursday, February 23, and was seen roaming the neighborhood. At some point, Porsha came in contact with a man in his 70s who was riding his bike and bit him on the leg.

A member from Britney’s security team came along to wrangle the pooch and it was gathered that the man went to hospital to receive medical attention.

A source close to Britney told TMZ that her team was later contacted by animal control and advised to make sure the dog stays on the property and doesn’t get out again. The source added that the incident was described as more of a “nip” than a bite.