Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – A wedding makeup artist shocked listeners as she recounted how her client found her groom being breastfed by his mum just moments before the wedding.

Georgie Mitchell, the host of the Unfiltered Bride Podcast, is a professional UK wedding planner and often opens up about wild stories from her time in the industry.

In the latest episode, she recounted a story she heard from a former co-worker/MUA about a wedding nightmare.

Referring to her friend with the pseudonym Jenny, Georgie explained how the MUA had just finished the bride’s face and hair when she said she needed to go to the toilet.

But what the bride saw when she got there was “enough to end a wedding”.

Georgie explained that the groom “was being breastfed by his mum”.

Stunned, the co-host Beth replied: “Sorry, WHAT? Why would you marry a man [who still breastfeeds]?”

Beth also pondered how the mum was still producing milk, but Georgie said: “She’s obviously been doing it continuously to get to that point.”

The bride still went ahead with the wedding.

The story has amassed almost a million views as horrified fans flocked to the comments to give their opinion.

Watch the video below