Monday, February 20, 2023 – A newly-wed bride almost brought business to a standstill along a busy street after finding out that her husband had slept with her best friend a day before their wedding ceremony.

In a video shared on Tiktok, the infuriated bride is seen confronting her best friend who was among the guests at the wedding while accusing her of betrayal.

She reprimands her and demands to know why she slept with her man.

People could be seen trying to hold the bride as she cursed her friend while shouting at the top of her voice.

The bride stated that she would not continue with the marriage.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.