Wednesday, February 22, 2023 – Footballer, Jian Kayo has been found dead at his home aged 21.

The Brazilian star played as a goalkeeper for Ituano FC. His death was confirmed in a statement by the football club.

He was found unresponsive in his home on Saturday evening, February 18.

Kayo had played in Sao Paulo’s youth system and had been promoted to the professional squad for Ituano for the 2023 season.

The statement from the club, which currently plays in the second tier of Brazilian football Série B, read: ‘With great sadness and dismay, Ituano FC communicates the death of the athlete Jian Kayo Gomes Soares.

‘The body was found lifeless, at his residence, on the night of Saturday the 18th. Goalkeeper Jian Kayo, born in Parana, was 21 years old.

‘He arrived for the Under-20 of Ituano in 2021 and was a starter in the Paulista Championship of that year, a starter in the 2022 Sao Paulo Cup, and also in Paulistao of the same year.

‘Promising and of quality, he was promoted to the professional squad for the 2023 season.

‘We deeply regret this great loss, directing our prayers to him, his family, and his friends. Ituano FC is providing all the necessary support and attention to the family, at this time of deep pain.

‘As soon as possible, after approval by the authorities and the family, we will disclose additional information.’