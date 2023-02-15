Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, February 15, 2023 – One of the 12 boys who was rescued from a Thai cave in 2018, has died in the UK.

Duangpetch Promthep, 18, reportedly sustained a head injury while in the UK but his cause of death is not clear.

Before his death, Promthep was the captain of the Thai boys’ football team, which was trapped in a cave along with their coach for two weeks in 2018.

The youngster who was also known as Dom, enrolled in the Brooke House College Football Academy in Leicester last year.

On Wednesday, February 15, the Wat Doi Wao temple posted condolences to Promthep on Facebook saying: ‘May Dom’s soul rest in peace’ alongside pictures of the team with monks.

Zico Foundation, a Thai non-profit that had helped Promthep win a scholarship to study in England, also expressed condolences on Facebook.

Promthep was part of the Wild Boars football team, that had ventured into the Tham Luang cave on 23 June 2018 and was later trapped by rising flood waters.

He was 13 then, while his teammates were aged between 11 and 16.

The boys and their coach emerged two weeks later, after a dramatic search and rescue effort involving nearly 100 Thai and foreign divers ‘ including a specialist team from the UK.

The rescue made headlines around the world, resulting in the creation of a six-episode Netflix series.