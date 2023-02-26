Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, February 25, 2023 – British boxer, Tyson Fury has placed a large bet on his brother Tommy to defeat Jake Paul in Saudi Arabia.

The undefeated heavyweight champion revealed that he has placed a £100,000 wager after being impressed by Tommy’s performances in sparring leading up to the highly-anticipated grudge match.

Speaking to iFL TV, the Gypsy King claimed Paul will be surprised with his brother’s punching power. ‘Tommy knocks out 90 per cent of people that he spars with or drops them at least, so he’s a very hard puncher and Jake Paul will find that out tomorrow.

‘I’ve got 100 racks on it for an inside-the-distance stoppage, so if he loses, then I’ll lose 100 bags as well. I’ve got him at 3/1.

‘I know Tommy is going to knock him out. What is a little bit stupid is I see all these experts and professional boxers picking Jake Paul over Tommy.

‘I’m like, “What the hell are these guys watching?”, because Tommy will absolutely deck him.

‘I think Tommy can get him out of there whenever really.