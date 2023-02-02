Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, February 2, 2023 – Former UK prime minister, Boris Johnson has slammed Donald Trump’s claim that he could easily solve the Ukraine war within 24 hours.

Boris hit out at the remarks made by Trump on the 2024 campaign trail. He used a campaign video to claim that the bloody conflict would not have happened if he had been re-elected in 2020.

‘But even now, if I were president, I’d be able to negotiate an end to this horrible and rapidly escalating war within 24 hours, he said in one of two videos obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com.

Trump has repeatedly condemned Biden’s handling of the conflict, claiming his successor in the White House has undermined the nation’s standing.

Speaking to ABC News Live on a tour of the US to rally support for Ukraine, Mr. Johnson, said: ‘It can be done. You have to say the right things, not the wrong things.’

‘The former president, Donald, is a great dealmaker, but I don’t think there is a deal here.’

After meeting Congressional Republican leaders including new Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Mr. Johnson praised their attitude and the ‘magnificent’ support of the Biden administration.

‘This is a war that could so easily have gone the other way. Putin could have crushed this country,’ he said.

‘And what happened? The United States stepped in, gave the assistance, gave the training, gave the intelligence to help the Ukrainians to defend themselves. That was a magnificent thing to do. The United States, I hope, will stick with it…

I just think it is a massive investment, it’s cheap at double the price.’

He added that the war could be won ‘within months’ if the right sort of aid continued to flow.