Saturday, February 18, 2023 – A Boda Boda guy who assisted Bomet Woman Representative Linet Toto to campaign during the August 9, 2022, General Election, has finally spoken.

Gideon Cheruiyot said Toto is yet to help her despite employing 70 percent of her relatives to her office in Nairobi.

Although Cheruiyot’s communication with Toto has decreased since she assumed the role, he adds that he is still optimistic that she will help him soon.

“Whenever we talk, she tells me that she remembers me and that I should not worry…so I’m waiting on her to see how she will help me so that I can have a better life. I would want to see her change my life because currently, I am popular around and people always want to see how my life has changed. I’m hoping that after five years, nitaonyeshana matunda yake kama vile matunda yangu ilionekana baada ya kumsaidia.” Cheruiyot stated.

