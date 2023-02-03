Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Friday, February 3, 2023 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula suffered a huge blow after Kimilili Court nullified the nomination of two sitting Ford Kenya MCAs in Bungoma County.

Wetangula, then Ford Kenya Party Leader, had nominated Kennedy Wanyama and Mildred Barasa to represent minority and marginalized groups.

However, Principal Magistrate Gladys Adhiambo ruled that the two who were awarded the nomination slots did not belong to the minority or marginalized groups.

In the case filed by Chrispin Kipsang, it was argued by the petitioner that the minority group had not been represented by the Ford Kenya party.

“We are not represented in any way as the two belonged to the Bukusu community which is the largest in the county,” Kipsang, an Ogiek said.

The Ford Kenya Party is the majority outfit at the Assembly.

The law allows political parties to nominate members to the county, national and senate assemblies as long as they win a considerable number of seats.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.