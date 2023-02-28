Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 28, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has received a severe blow in his spirited bid to oust President William Ruto from power through mass action.

This is after Kambas also abandoned him and pledged their allegiance to Ruto to the utter surprise of Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka who has vowed to die with Raila no matter what.

According to the more than 100 Kamba leaders, led by former MPs, MCAs from Wiper, and Maendeleo Chap Chap among other political parties, they are tired of being in Opposition.

They accused their leader Kalonzo Musyoka of taking them in political circles over his friendship with Raila.

At the same time, they rejected Raila’s shenanigans in the name of protests against the government and urged him to recognize Ruto as the duly elected President of the Republic of Kenya.

“We are here to make it known that we recognize William Ruto as the legitimate president and declare that we unreservedly support his government.

“We reject all the shenanigans by the Azimio team because it has no legal basis and backing in our community,” the leaders declared.

“We have decided as more than 100 leaders that we must move our people from the chains of the Wiper party because it wants Kambas to languish in poverty,” they added.

