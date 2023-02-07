Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Tuesday, 07 February 2023 – Below is a post by Kikuyu blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga spilling dirt on renowned Akorino gospel singer Sarah Wambui.

The Martha Mwihaki Hinga investigative team has finally confirmed that one of the top female Akùrinù singers, is no longer living with her husband, Reverend Luke Kimunyi Gichohi, who helped her rise from rags to riches.

Mr. Kimunyi is now fighting for survival just like other ordinary Kenyans, despite his great contribution to his estranged wife’s prosperity. The poor Kimunyi was shown the door by his wife, Sarah when she became “Madam Mheshimiwa,” a financially powerful celeb. Currently, he’s not able to access his matrimonial home located in Mwihoko, Ruiru Constituency, Kiambu County.

For those who don’t know their story, Sarah Wambui got married to Rev. Kimunyi after her first husband died. They didn’t have much, but his reverend husband was well off. The husband started their music career, and together with her, they agreed that the wife would fully venture into music, which he mostly composed, while the husband ventured into business.

They sang together, and one of their albums became a hit in 2016. In 2017, the wife decided to join politics to increase their fortunes. Luckily, she was nominated as an MCA in the Kiambu County Assembly. This made her more famous, rich, and popular, and she also found favor to travel abroad.

While she did all these things, the husband was busy building a matrimonial mansion. Little did he know that his wife had grown horns and that at any time she could throw him under the bus. When he finished, things changed, and the wife started living large with new friends while sidelining her husband.

When she knew she would bring her friends, the husband would be kept busy outside. It worsened to the extent of being given a separate room. The two kids that the ungrateful wife had in her first marriage started being disrespectful to their stepfather.

To make a long story short, one day an argument broke out, and the husband was kicked out and spent the night in his vehicle. That continued until he found himself a shelter. To date, the poor reverend is still struggling with poverty. When he organized to go visit his ailing mother, the wife stayed away.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.