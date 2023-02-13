Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 13, 2023 – Hollywood stars, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have welcomed baby No. 4.

The Gossip Girl alum, 35, and the Spirited actor, 46, have not yet shared pictures of their baby, but Lively hinted at the news on Instagram Sunday, February 12, sharing a photo of herself, her husband and his mom, Tammy Reynolds, at home noticeably without a baby bump.

‘Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023 been busy,’ she wrote.

‘So happy for y’all!’ Reese Witherspoon commented, while Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wrote, ‘congratulations to you.’

The ‘Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants’ star wed Reynolds in 2012, and they welcomed daughter James, now 8, two years later. Inez, 6, and Betty, 2, arrived in 2016 and 2019, respectively.