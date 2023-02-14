Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – Tech entrepreneur and billionaire, Dozy Mmobuosi has lamented over the excessive checks in his bid to take over English Championship club Sheffield United.

The 43-year-old businessman is close to finalizing a £90m takeover of the Blades having held talks with the present owner, Prince Abdullah.

Speaking about the delay in the takeover deal on a podcast with former Manchester United player Rio Ferdinand, Mmobousi hinted that his skin color may have subjected him to excessive checks in his bid to buy the football club.

‘I am now a fan of this club. I told my wife a couple of years ago that maybe one day when I get involved in soccer, I will only get to support the club I own. The only team I ever supported is the Super Eagles and I still support them till date, and that’s my national team,’ Mmobousi said.

‘Hopefully I get approved by the EFL and you’ll find me a capable partner. I’m a long-term, focused person. I’m not here to just take and go.

‘I believe we’ll get to the Premier League and remain there. I intend to run this club not just as a business that benefits the fans and myself, but the community.’

When asked whether he feels the colour of his skin makes it difficult to own a club in the UK, Mmbousi was unimpressed with the manner in which the supposed quiet takeover was blown to the media, pointing to the fact questions were raised because of his background.