Thursday, February 9, 2023 – Co-Founder of Microsoft, Bill Gates has found love again with Paula Hurd, widow of Mark Hurd, the CEO of software company Oracle and the one-time boss of Hewlett-Packard, who died in 2019.

Gates, 67, and Hurd, 60, were photographed together at the Australian Open last month, sitting side-by-side as they watched the Men’s Singles Final.

News of the relationship comes almost two years after Gates and his ex-wife Melinda French Gates announced they were divorcing after 27 years of marriage. Their divorce was finalized in August 2021.

“It’s widely known that Bill Gates and Paula Hurd are dating, but she hasn’t met his kids yet,” according a source who spoke to the DailyMail.

Gates and Melinda Gates, 58, share three children, daughters Jennifer, 26, and Phoebe, 20, and son Rory, 23. Jennifer is currently expecting her first child with husband Nayel Nassar and is “due any day,” the source adds.

Hurd was married to her late husband for nearly 30 years, until his death in October 2019. They share two children, daughters Kathryn and Kelly. He was 62.

The relationship news comes just days after Gates was asked during an interview if he hoped to find love again.

“Sure, I’m not a robot,” the billionaire said during an interview with the BBC.