Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has suffered another severe blow after John Mbadi said he is ready to quit as Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) chairman.

Mbadi, who was nominated to Parliament by ODM, said there is a scheme by rogue party members to kick him out as the party chairman but said he is ready to go home.

The seasoned legislator was responding to a sustained onslaught by a section of opposition leaders that he has been snubbing opposition rallies convened by Azimio’s leader Raila Odinga.

“Those who think being chairman is so important to them let them offer themselves to lead. I am very ready to leave the position to them, right now I am the chair but I am not dying to be the chair.

“I have done my bit, they took away my position as the minority leader, I am still alive,” Mbadi told journalists on Tuesday.

“They can still take away the chairmanship, but I will still be alive, I want to repeat it for the record, I want to leave this position for chair ODM,” Mbadi added.

However, Mbadi maintained he will not ditch the Orange outfit and will remain loyal to Azimio boss Raila Odinga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.