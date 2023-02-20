Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, February 20, 2023 – President Joe Biden was declared “fit for duty” by his doctor after the final annual medical check-up before he is expected to declare he’s running for re-election in 2024, when he will be 82.

Biden, the oldest person ever to be US president, began a series of tests last year at to determine how fit he is.

He spent Thursday morning, Feb. 16, completing the testsat Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, a complex in the Washington suburbs with a presidential facility.

After extensive testing, the report found some relatively minor issues but said Biden was clear of serious physical and neurological problems.

“President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency, to include those of as Chief Executive, Head of State and Commander in Chief,” Biden’s physician, Kevin O’Connor, said in a letter published by the White House.

“The President remains fit for duty, and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations.”

Biden has not declared a reelection bid but is widely expected to do so soon, with the campaign starting to heat up.

On the Republican side, so far the frontrunner is former president Donald Trump, whom Biden beat in the tumultuous 2020 election.

Biden is likely to run on his heavyweight political record after two years in which he steered the country past the Covid pandemic, ended the US war in Afghanistan and rallied Western countries opposing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

However, questions around his age and constant Republican insinuations that he is mentally incompetent will likely be a major through-line during the campaign.