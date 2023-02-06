Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Monday, February 6, 2023 – Beyonce was photographed posing with her Grammy Award trophies after breaking the record for the most Grammy wins of all time.

The singer took home four awards on Sunday night, Feb. 5.

She won the Grammy awards for best R&B song, best dance/electronic recording, best dance/electronic album and best traditional R&B performance.

She has now won 32 Grammy awards, making her the most awarded artist in Grammys history.