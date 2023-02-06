Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, February 6, 2023 – Beyonce is now the decorated Grammy artist of all time, after picking up her 32nd trophy at this year’s ceremony and breaking the 26-year record held by Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti.

Beyonce entered the night as the most awarded woman in Grammy history, and tied with producer Quincy Jones, who has 28 wins, for second-most overall trophies. Her fourth award for the night which was also her 32nd Grammy win, gave her the record for most Grammy victories.

The 41-year-old singer made history after winning the best dance/electronic music album category for her house music-sampling album Renaissance. This took her a step higher than Hungarian-British conductor Georg Solti, who died in 1997.

‘I’m trying not to be too emotional,’ the superstar said as her husband Jay-Z stood and applauded her. The singer thanked her late uncle, her parents, Jay-Z and her children for supporting her. ‘I’m just trying to receive this night. I want to thank God for protecting me. Thank you, God.’

Beyonce went on to thank her ‘Uncle Jonny,’ whose battle with H.I.V. she has cited as an influence on her turn to dance music, with its historical ties to the L.G.B.T.Q. community.

With 88 total nominations, she has also tied with her husband, Jay-Z, for the most nominations of all time.