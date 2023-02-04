Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Saturday, 04 February 2023 – A third-year University student reportedly died after she was stabbed by her boyfriend.

The suspect, Ngcebo Thusi, is said to have stormed the hostels where his 20-year-old girlfriend Ntokozo Mayenzi Xaba lived armed with a knife.

He then stabbed her to death after a confrontation ensued.

The deceased lady reportedly broke up with her boyfriend last year.

Instead of moving on, he decided to cut short her life.

Mayenzi’s death was announced on Twitter by a popular South African blogger.

Netizens consoled the family of the deceased lady and urged law enforcers to bring her killer boyfriend to book.

Others advised young men to accept and move on once they are dumped.

“Guys if you are weak just stay away from attractive women. I know most want to date them because they are beautiful and attractive but remember, other men out there also see her. You will never rest. Save yourself and save her life” a Twitter user wrote.

“We need to raise sons who accept rejection and daughters who understand that it’s unnecessary to”mislead boys. May her beautiful soul rest in peace and may he face the full might of the law,” another user wrote.

