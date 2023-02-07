Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, February 7, 2023 – A lawyer has advised men to be good to their wives and ensure that their kids see them carry out kind acts.

According to him, this is important so they do not suffer when they grow old.

He shared this advice after attending a divorce meeting settlement recently.

Without giving much details of what transpired at the meeting, he wrote;

‘‘I was at a divorce settlement meeting some days back & I have concluded that as a man you have to be a good & kind husband to your wife(s) & make sure your kids see it else you will suffer in old age, it doesn’t matter how rich you are, the odds are simply stacked against you.”

See reactions to his advice below