Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, 17 February 2023 – A group of bandits have shared photos relaxing in the bushes while armed, days after the Government launched an operation to clear bandits from the north Rift Region and recover illegal firearms.

The bandits were heavily armed with AK-47 rifles which they use to raid villages and steal livestock.

Currently, Kenyan police, backed up by the military, are conducting an operation in the Rift Valley Region to root out bandits who are attacking communities and security forces and stealing people’s livestock.

President William Ruto issued the order after three police officers were killed and eight others injured in an ambush in Kainuk, Turkana County.

See photos of the bandits.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.