Thursday, 09 February 2023 – Singer Bahati’s producer Mesesi is officially engaged to his 46-year-old lover, Judy Lesta.

Judy, a mother of three, has been dating Mesesi for quite sometime.

Speaking in an interview, the 31-year-old music producer said that he wasn’t bothered by trolls criticizing their 15 years age gap and what matters to him is happiness.

Mesesi took to his Instagram account to share the good news with his fans after Judy accepted his proposal.

“Officially engaged! I am happy to let you know that brand Mesesi and @judy_lesta are officially a couple. He who finds a wife finds a good thing. She said yes !!!! love wins,” he wrote.

Excited Judy shared the great news as well on her social platform.

“I will always be grateful for the love. You are the man I will love and respect am yours now officially engaged to you’’, she wrote.

See photos of the couple.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.