Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday, February 1, 2023 – Georgina Njeri, the wife of Machachari actor Tyler Mbaya alias Baha, has shared juicy photos flaunting her tattoed thighland.

The young damsel was the talk of social media recently after her nude videos surfaced online.

However, she seems unbothered even after the publicized scandal.

Check out the photos that she posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.