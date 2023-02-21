Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Monday, February 20, 2023 – Former Big Brother housemate, Princess Francis Uju, has flaunted her banging body in sexy bikini photos.

“Baggy shirts days are over! Yes to Bikini Days.” the former Uber driver captioned the photos.

See the photos she shared