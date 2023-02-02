Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Thursday, February 2, 2023 – Backstreet Boys band member, Nick Carter has filed a counter lawsuit against the woman accusing him of sexual battery she claimed occurred 21 years ago when she was a minor.

The woman identified as Shannon Ruth had filed a lawsuit against Nick in December, claiming he sexually assaulted her after a concert in 2001.

The singer in the counter lawsuit filed against Shannon Ruth on Thursday, February 2, alleged that she is deliberately dragging his name through the mud with a series of lies. He’s now demanding for more than $2.35 million he says she has cost his band.

Nick stated that he won’t allow himself to be smeared by Ruth’s accusations, which he vehemently denies, and says her lawsuit is the culmination of a years-long conspiracy to take him down.

The singer also alleged that Ruth has been coached by a father and daughter, Jerome and Melissa Schuman, to make false claims against him as part of an extortion attempt. He also slammed all 3 for trying to take advantage of the #MeToo movement.

Nick also noted that Ruth has changed her story over and over. He disclosed that she initially claimed she was abused by someone else, then claimed he physically abused her, and ultimately accused him of sexual assault. Nick says the Schumans have been “coaxing” Ruth to “inflate” her allegations.

The singer who pointed out that Ruth waited years to report her sexual battery allegations, added that an independent investigation resulted in no criminal charges. He also alleged that Ruth tried to extort him through civil attorneys, who abandoned her case when presented with the cold, hard facts.

He also said as a result of Ruth’s lawsuit, ackstreet Boys had to cancel appearances and endorsement deals costing them more than $2.35 million.

TMZ reported that Nick also said his late brother, Aaron Carter, was also dragged into the conspiracy. Nick claims Ruth and the Schumans preyed on Aaron before his death, when he was beefing with Nick and on drugs, exploiting “Aaron’s fragile condition and family stresses to cloak their defamatory campaign with credibility, relentlessly and repeatedly using Aaron to try to legitimize their frivolous tales.”

Nick says Aaron ultimately realized he was being used and manipulated by Ruth and the Schumans, apologizing to Nick and publicly stating the accusers were lying.

The day Aaron died, Nick claims Jerome Schuman tweeted … “I am sad that the chess game we started together was never finished.”

Speaking to the publication, Nick’s lawyer, Michael Holtz said;

“As our Counterclaim sets out in detail, Nick has been the target of a malicious and long-running conspiracy. He has never done the outrageous things of which he has been accused; in fact, he is the victim of a calculated and concerted disinformation campaign designed to destroy his reputation.

“He looks forward to setting out the truth, vindicating himself in court, and putting an end to the smears and attempted shakedowns for good.”