Friday, February 3, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has accused President William Ruto and his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta of playing a con game on Azimio Chief Raila Odinga.

Commenting on social media on Friday, the fiery ODM lawmaker claimed the duo had started playing their games again.

“Uhuru and Ruto shall not hoodwink us this time round. We are wiser. Longest con. The con is still on,” he said.

Owino claimed Uhuru wants Azimio Chief Raila Odinga to confide in him, as he in turn confides in Ruto.

“Uhuru wants Baba to confide in him as he confides in Ruto,” he said.

According to the legislator, the duo played a long con on Raila and claimed that the con game is yet to end.

Owino had, since the announcement of the Presidential results, questioned whether the Uhuru-Raila relationship was a con being played on the Azimio chief.

