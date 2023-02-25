Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, February 25, 2023 – Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has praised former Prime Minister Raila Odinga after he was sacked as African Union Head of Infrastructure Development for Africa.

Raila was on Thursday shown the door for allegedly engaging in protest rallies in Kenya.

But speaking on Saturday, Babu Owino, who is a loyal supporter of Raila Odinga, said the AU position that Jakom was occupying was of no influence and did not conform to his stature.

He further stated that President William Ruto’s administration might have influenced Raila’s exit, which he opposes.

“The position was a useless one. It was neither here nor there. I want to thank Baba for agreeing to release that useless position. It is not something that we can be proud of. He should be the president of the AU, not those useless positions,” Babu Owino said.

