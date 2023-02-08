Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>





Wednesday, February 8, 2023 – In what could signal the end of Azimio, 30 Jubilee MPs have also dumped Raila Odinga’s Opposition after they met President William Ruto at State House today, hours after nine ODM legislators did the same yesterday.

According to reports, the legislators broke ranks with the Azimio coalition and committed to working with the government during the meeting.

The notable politicians who met the president included Nominated MPs Sabina Chege, Margaret Kamar, MPs Yusuf Hassan (Kamukunji), and Adan Keynan (Eldas).

The news consequently rattled the Azimio brigade as Narok Senator Ledama Ole Kina urged former president Uhuru Kenyatta’s intervention.

“Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni, please Ask Uhuru to come and speak to your members or all of them will fold,” he stated.

The move by the Jubilee politicians is perceived as defiance towards the stance taken by the Azimio coalition, whereby the Azimio leadership should guide all actions.

The head of state has been on a charm offensive on the Opposition side if the series of meetings with members of the Azimio coalition is anything to go by.

During his meeting with the nine ODM MPs from the Nyanza region, Ruto affirmed that the aim is to foster unity among the leaders to solve the challenges facing Kenyans.

“Leaders must join hands, foster coexistence and work together in confronting the challenges facing our country. They must lead by example and serve the people’s interests. This is a sure route to a more united and developed Kenya.

“At State House, Nairobi, I held a consultative meeting with MPs from Nyanza following a recent visit to the region,” Ruto stated.

The nine ODM officials included Phelix Odiwuor alias Jalang’o (Lang’ata), Caroli Omondi (Suba-South), Elisha Odhiambo (Gem), Shakeel Shabir (Kisumu East), Paul Abuor (Rongo), Mark Nyamita (Uriri), Walter Owino (Awendo), Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda and Gideon Ochanda (Bondo).

The meeting attracted backlash from ODM, which claimed that the government was willing to spend money to bribe the Opposition members.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.