Monday, February 20, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance Presidential Chief Agent Saitabao Ole Kanchory has asked former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to come up with another plan because his protest rallies against President William Ruto’s government are not working.

In a Twitter post on Sunday, Kanchory said the move to hold public rallies in the name of charging Azimio supporters not to recognise William Ruto as President is not working.

He urged Raila Odinga to come up with another plan because he is asking on behalf of over 8.1 million supporters who voted for Baba during the August 9th, 2022 presidential election.

“Dear Baba Raila Odinga, as your obedient son and soldier, I must tell you that this idea of not recognising William Ruto as president is not working. Do you have a better plan? Asking for 8.1 million Kenyans,” Kanchory wrote on his Twitter page.

