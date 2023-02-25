Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, February 25, 2023 – Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth has been appointed as a member of the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation.

Peter Kenneth was appointed by Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir in a Gazette Notice dated February 25th.

The former Azimio One Kenya Alliance apologist will serve alongside Mark Nderitu Muturi, Milton Luchiri, and Sammy Choge.

Chirchir revoked the appointments of Hassan Sora, Rhoda Njuguna, Wahome Gitonga and Mary Mwiti.

The Energy CS also appointed Jane Gatwiri Gatobu, Michael Maloba, Ashif Kassam and Mercylinne Chepkirui as new board members of Kenya Electricity Transmission Company Limited for three years.

Kenneth’s appointment has stirred reactions from Kenyans since he was among Mt Kenya leaders who campaigned for Azimio One Kenya Alliance presidential candidate, Raila Odinga.

Many Kenyans are now suspecting that Peter Kenneth was President William Ruto‘s mole in Azimio since he is the only opposition politician to land a job in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration.

The Kenyan DAILY POST